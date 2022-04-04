APYSwap Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. APYSwap has a total market cap of $992,321.99 and $95,367.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.14 or 0.07494891 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,378.53 or 0.99481346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00046822 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars.

