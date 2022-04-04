Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). 8,886,931 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 8,151,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).
The firm has a market cap of £42.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 2.76.
Arc Minerals Company Profile (LON:ARCM)
Featured Stories
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.