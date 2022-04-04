Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.58 and last traded at $47.58. 5,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,878,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,775,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $250,108,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,921.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,446,000 after buying an additional 2,424,447 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

