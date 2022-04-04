Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $135.90 and last traded at $136.11. Approximately 3,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 734,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.96.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.17.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.49 and its 200-day moving average is $102.02.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 60.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.52%.

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Arch Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.