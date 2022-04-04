Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 66,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 984,922 shares.The stock last traded at $22.63 and had previously closed at $21.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on LFG. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42.

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFG. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $273,151,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at $58,967,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at $49,229,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,803,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at $20,200,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

