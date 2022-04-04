Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.11 and last traded at $30.07. 1,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 521,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $116,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

