Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,850,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Atlassian as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Atlassian by 34,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 4.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.

Shares of TEAM opened at $305.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.57. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $207.83 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.92.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.