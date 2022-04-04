Ardevora Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.87% of Kohl’s worth $59,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 20,703.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,105 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after acquiring an additional 823,426 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,582,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 49.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 849,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after acquiring an additional 280,753 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 922,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,436,000 after acquiring an additional 217,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KSS. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

NYSE KSS opened at $60.34 on Monday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

