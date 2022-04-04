Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 354,941 Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 354,941 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,587,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 1.00% of Novanta as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Novanta by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Novanta by 77.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NOVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $141.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.86. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 100.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

