Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,303 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.89% of First Financial Bankshares worth $64,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 540,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,061,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.78 per share, with a total value of $91,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FFIN stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.84.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

About First Financial Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.