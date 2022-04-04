Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $52.03 Million Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Elastic worth $52,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,801,000 after buying an additional 142,304 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Elastic by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,818,000 after buying an additional 128,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 9.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,903,000 after buying an additional 73,810 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 800,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,193,000 after purchasing an additional 31,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $96,794,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.41.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $92.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.84. Elastic has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.