Ardevora Asset Management LLP Invests $59.01 Million in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 586,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,009,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.21% of Affirm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,379,000 after purchasing an additional 238,899 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $1,091,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth $770,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $46.61 on Monday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.83.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.