Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $66,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.76.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,304,142. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $165.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

