Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 699,100 Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 699,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,103,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 1.38% of Twist Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $184,114.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,030 shares of company stock worth $884,881 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of TWST opened at $52.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.17. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $150.25.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

