Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,900 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.12% of Cloudflare worth $48,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 620,511 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,572,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,167,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.61.

NET stock opened at $123.50 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.84 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of -148.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average of $135.25.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.21, for a total value of $2,544,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 518,590 shares of company stock valued at $53,856,213. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.