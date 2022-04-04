Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 87,600 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.53% of Robert Half International worth $66,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

RHI stock opened at $113.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.81 and a 200-day moving average of $112.61.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

