Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 9,100 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.29% of United Rentals worth $69,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $354.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.59 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.69.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

