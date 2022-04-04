Ardevora Asset Management LLP Takes $62.42 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,422,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.20% of HubSpot at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,440,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS opened at $490.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $378.88 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $625.81.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.04.

HubSpot Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.