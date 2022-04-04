Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.66

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 1064883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$234.75 million and a P/E ratio of -50.83.
Arena Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AN)
