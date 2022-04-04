Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.66

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 1064883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$234.75 million and a P/E ratio of -50.83.

Arena Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds interest in the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,061 hectares located within the Antofagasta region ll of Chile.

