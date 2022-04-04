Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

ARGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $42.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.29. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

