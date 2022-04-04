Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATZAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATZAF traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.07. 14,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46. Aritzia has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $49.33.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

