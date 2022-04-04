Ark (ARK) Price Tops $1.18 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002552 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $160.17 million and $7.91 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,155,383 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

