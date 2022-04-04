Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $50,221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

AWI opened at $92.45 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.02.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

