Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) received a €6.50 ($7.14) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($7.69) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.49) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.57) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.37) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.80 ($7.48).

AT1 opened at €5.22 ($5.73) on Monday. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €4.62 ($5.07) and a 52-week high of €7.16 ($7.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.64.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

