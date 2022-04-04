Arqma (ARQ) Price Up 10% Over Last Week

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $485,417.58 and $2,955.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,620.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.49 or 0.07538541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00267330 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.41 or 0.00803115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00100121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012849 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.00474794 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.25 or 0.00375904 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,899,540 coins and its circulating supply is 12,854,997 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars.

