Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.67

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.67 and last traded at $31.69, with a volume of 274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

AROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $507.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.