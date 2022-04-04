Arweave (AR) Market Cap Achieves $1.31 Billion

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $49.30 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $39.10 or 0.00083871 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010289 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000207 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.

