Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

ASAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Asana will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.82 per share, with a total value of $11,455,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $315,447,500 and have sold 58,839 shares valued at $3,170,103. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.