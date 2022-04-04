Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.32 Million

Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) will report sales of $193.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.70 million and the lowest is $182.42 million. Aspen Technology reported sales of $162.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $745.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.87 million to $748.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $778.17 million, with estimates ranging from $748.31 million to $813.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

AZPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $166.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.61 and its 200 day moving average is $147.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.