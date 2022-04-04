Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €19.59 ($21.52).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($24.84) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($19.23) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.08) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($19.78) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($15.00) and a one year high of €16.48 ($18.11).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

