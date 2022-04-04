Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARZGY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($24.18) to €23.00 ($25.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 207,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

