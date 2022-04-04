AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a £115 ($150.64) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.54) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.54) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £105 ($137.54) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,783.57 ($128.16).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at £101.35 ($132.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £157.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1,697.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,072.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,803.70. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 7,045 ($92.28) and a 1-year high of £102.62 ($134.42).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.