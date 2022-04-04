Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.040-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.25 million-$23.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.56 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Asure Software stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Sunday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

