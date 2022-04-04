Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATCO. Bank of America downgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. Atlas has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Atlas by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 22.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,121,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,369,000 after purchasing an additional 201,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

