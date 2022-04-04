Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.82 million. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

NYSE:ATC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.81. 16,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,443. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.20. Atotech has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Get Atotech alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Atotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.