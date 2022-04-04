AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Trading Down 4.5%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.72 and last traded at $63.05. 3,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 257,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $169,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,244 shares of company stock worth $557,029 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 655,861 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,286,000 after purchasing an additional 544,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $30,737,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth $21,953,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in AtriCure by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 203,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

