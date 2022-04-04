Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $713.00

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $713.00, but opened at $693.03. Atrion shares last traded at $693.03, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.09.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Atrion by 7.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 197,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,853,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Atrion by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 41,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,078,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at $2,142,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 159.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 52.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

