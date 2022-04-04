AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.2% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.87. 531,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,657,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

