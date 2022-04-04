Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.62

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 14140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$33.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92.

About Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU)

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Lost Cities Â- Cutucu project covering an area of approximately 208,000 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

