Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Shares Up 4.9%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.17 and last traded at C$5.17. 1,559,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,868,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 target price (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 target price (up previously from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$68.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.65 million. Analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total value of C$36,719.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at C$168,169.94.

About Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

