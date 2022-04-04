Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) PT Lowered to GBX 514

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 532 ($6.97) to GBX 514 ($6.73) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 598 ($7.83) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.42.

ATDRY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 442,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

