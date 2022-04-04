Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

AUTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.68) to GBX 860 ($11.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.76) to GBX 715 ($9.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.43) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 701.78 ($9.19).

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 641 ($8.40) on Monday. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 538 ($7.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 31.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 650.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 663.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

