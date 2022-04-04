AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $3,450,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $1,280,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $243,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,179 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AN traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.32 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

