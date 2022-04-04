AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $3.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.49. 7,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $183.58 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,499,421,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,364,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,379,927,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,778,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,282,000 after acquiring an additional 474,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 191,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

