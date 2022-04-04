Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AVTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Get Avantor alerts:

NYSE AVTR opened at $34.19 on Monday. Avantor has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,637 shares of company stock worth $619,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $207,973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avantor by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,361,000 after purchasing an additional 324,770 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,381,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.