Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Avantor has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,637 shares of company stock valued at $619,680. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after purchasing an additional 117,325 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,720,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,622,000 after purchasing an additional 475,370 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

