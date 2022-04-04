Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) will post sales of $71.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.50 million. Aviat Networks reported sales of $66.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full year sales of $296.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.02 million to $299.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $312.80 million, with estimates ranging from $306.20 million to $326.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

AVNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

AVNW opened at $30.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.89.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

