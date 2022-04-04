AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 57,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,006,884 shares.The stock last traded at 8.83 and had previously closed at 8.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVDX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AvidXchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of 9.34.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

About AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

