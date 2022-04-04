Aviva (LON:AV) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.29) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 468 ($6.13). Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.68) to GBX 530 ($6.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.07) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 520 ($6.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 508.33 ($6.66).

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 444.60 ($5.82) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 361.10 ($4.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 461 ($6.04). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 428.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 413.19. The stock has a market cap of £16.40 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £6,481.68 ($8,490.54). Also, insider Amanda Blanc bought 131,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($656,751.90).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

