Axe (AXE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $50,798.00

Axe (AXE) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Axe has traded up 20% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $89,076.95 and approximately $50,798.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00349551 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

